Why SNDL Stock Is Shining Today

Shares of the Canadian pot, liquor, and cannabis investing company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) were up by 9.2% as of 1:20 p.m. ET Tuesday. The retail cannabis giant's shares appear to be following the rest of its industry higher. After all, SNDL hasn't released any major news of late. But most of its Canadian peers in cannabis were enjoying a strong trading session. Despite the lack of material news from the cannabis space, optimism was growing that the U.S. Congress might pass at least some form of cannabis reform in the near future. That upbeat view stems from the fact that leading Senate Democrats officially introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) for consideration late last month.Although the comprehensive CAOA is viewed as unlikely to pass, cannabis bulls have floated the idea that the landmark bill may ultimately pave the way for smaller, less politically divisive pieces of legislation -- such as a cannabis banking reform bill -- to make it through Congress within the next year or so. A handful of pro-cannabis Republican legislators have signaled their support for such limited measures. Continue reading