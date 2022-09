Why Snowflake, Datadog, and DocuSign Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) plunged on Thursday, down 4.8%, 7.5%, and 5.2%, respectively, as of 2:53 p.m. EDT.There wasn't any company-specific news for these three stocks today, but a toxic combination of slowing growth from two enterprise software peers who reported last night, along with rising long-term interest rates, hit these highly valued stocks hard.Last night, a couple of fellow enterprise cloud software companies reported earnings, including MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA). Both of those stocks are down severely today, shedding 25% and 35%, respectively.