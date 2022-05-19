|
19.05.2022 19:38:49
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Rallied Today
Shares of enterprise software stars Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) rallied today, up 9.2%, 11.5%, and 9.1%, respectively, as of 12:56 p.m. ET.There wasn't any material news out of these three high-growth stocks. As with so many market moves these days outside of earnings, macroeconomic factors -- especially those related to long-term bond yields -- told the story.Yesterday was a brutal day for the markets and the technology sector, and these three enterprise software companies were no exception. However, they're bouncing back much more than other stocks that also fell yesterday. The two stocks mainly responsible for yesterday's crash -- Target and Walmart -- are actually down again today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!