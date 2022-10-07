|
07.10.2022 22:15:35
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today
Shares of high-powered software stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all plunged today, down 7.4%, 6.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 3:45 p.m. ET.The pain across the technology sector came on the heels of this morning's stronger-than-expected jobs report, which brought back fears of steeper interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Technology stocks, especially high-growth, unprofitable tech stocks with the bulk of their earnings power far in the future, are quite sensitive to long-term interest rates.Today's losses are really just a give-back from the gains seen earlier this week, when some softer economic data spurred hopes the Fed would ease off the brakes.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
