|
13.09.2022 18:13:48
Why Snowflake, MongoDB, and Datadog Plunged Today
Shares of big data enterprise software companies Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, each falling by the high single digits before recovering slightly to respective declines of 4.6%, 6.3%, and 8.2% as of 11:41 a.m. ET.This doesn't have anything to do with these companies' operational performance. In fact, these three companies reported strong growth and outlooks during the recent earnings season and are generally considered best of breed in the up-and-coming software-as-a-service sector for big data applications.However, this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report came in hotter than expected, which decimated virtually all technology stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snowflakemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Snowflakemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|96,28
|-6,83%
|MongoDB
|250,40
|-8,78%
|Snowflake
|188,18
|0,21%