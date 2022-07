Why Snowflake, Okta, and Atlassian Stocks All Beat the Market In June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first half of 2022 was one for the record books, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing it out in bear market territory. Yet even as the broader market indexes lost ground in June, investors were looking for bargains and cherry-pick stocks that they believed offered upside in the coming years, causing some stocks -- particularly tech -- to buck the broader market trend.With that as a backdrop, shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) each gained 8.9% in June, while Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) climbed 5.7%, bucking the flagging market.With the first half of 2022 over, market participants are beginning to take stock of their holdings, and the results are mostly abysmal. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each lost more than 8% last month, compounding losses that total 21% and 30%, respectively, so far this year. Consumers are battling inflation that hit 40-year highs of 8.6% in June, while economic uncertainty born of supply chain disruptions and the war in Europe adds to investor angst.Continue reading