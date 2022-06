Why Snowflake Is Gaining Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a cloud-based data platform company, were rising this morning after an analyst slapped a buy rating on the company's stock. The upgrade comes after Snowflake held analyst day yesterday.The tech stock rose by as much as 6.1% today and was up by 3.2% at 10:46 a.m. ET. Canaccord analyst David Hynes upgraded Snowflake to a buy rating today, up from his previous hold rating for the stock. Hynes maintained his price target of $185 for the stock. Continue reading