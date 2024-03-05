|
05.03.2024 00:53:54
Why Snowflake Stock Dived by Almost 6% Today
A pundit at a prominent bank got notably less bullish on Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock as the trading week kicked off, and the company's stock subsequently fell to close Monday 5.5% lower. While the day wasn't a particularly memorable one for stocks generally, Snowflake's decline was far sharper than the S&P 500 index's 0.1%.The person behind the move was Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke. Well before the market opened that day, he chopped his Snowflake price target by a hefty $50 per share for a new level of $290. This doesn't mean he's ready to throw in the towel on the stock, as he maintained his buy recommendation. The reasoning behind Radke's cut wasn't immediately apparent. However, it isn't a major surprise. It came after a turbulent week for the cloud data warehousing specialist, in which it unveiled fourth-quarter results that convincingly beat analyst estimates, but featured current first-quarter guidance that didn't meet the consensus. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snowflakemehr Nachrichten
|
29.02.24
|Snowflake-Aktie tiefrot: Snowflake öffnet Bücher zum vierten Quartal - neuer CEO berufen (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Snowflake präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Snowflake vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.23
|Snowflake-Aktie stark dank guter Quartalszahlen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.23
|Ausblick: Snowflake stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Snowflake öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)