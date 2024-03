Why Snowflake Stock Dived by Almost 6% Today

A pundit at a prominent bank got notably less bullish on Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock as the trading week kicked off, and the company's stock subsequently fell to close Monday 5.5% lower. While the day wasn't a particularly memorable one for stocks generally, Snowflake 's decline was far sharper than the S&P 500 index's 0.1%.The person behind the move was Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke. Well before the market opened that day, he chopped his Snowflake price target by a hefty $50 per share for a new level of $290. This doesn't mean he's ready to throw in the towel on the stock, as he maintained his buy recommendation. The reasoning behind Radke's cut wasn't immediately apparent. However, it isn't a major surprise. It came after a turbulent week for the cloud data warehousing specialist, in which it unveiled fourth-quarter results that convincingly beat analyst estimates, but featured current first-quarter guidance that didn't meet the consensus. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel