Why Snowflake Stock Fell 25% in April

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a cloud-based data platform company, tumbled last month, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to a broader market sell-off, rising inflation, and an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike.Those concerns helped send Snowflake's stock down 25.2% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were a bit jittery in April as they anticipated that the Federal Reserve would raise the federal funds rate at the beginning of May. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a hike of 50 basis points was on the table for the May meeting, which signaled to investors that the Federal Reserve is getting serious about tamping down inflation.Continue reading