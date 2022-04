Why Snowflake Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) jumped 7.6% on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin placed an outperform rating on Snowflake 's stock. He sees the data warehousing leader's share price climbing roughly 34% to $250, fueled by the shift from legacy data systems to cloud-based services."The business world is experiencing a data tsunami, with data available from a variety of sources," Zukin said. Snowflake helps companies make better use of that data with lower upfront costs and the ability to scale their operations quickly. And with its cloud-native design, Snowflake's tools integrate well with other cloud services.Continue reading