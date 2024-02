Why Snowflake Stock Rallied on Thursday

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher on Thursday, jumping as much as 5.3%. By the time the market closed, the stock was still up 4.4%.The catalyst that sent the cloud stock higher was bullish commentary from a couple of Wall Street analysts.First out of the gate on Thursday were analysts at Bank of America ahead of Snowflake 's fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results, which are scheduled to be released on Feb. 28. BofA maintained a neutral (hold) rating on the stock but raised its price target to $265, up from $240, according to The Fly. This suggests potential upside for investors of 23% compared to Wednesday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel