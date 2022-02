Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) jumped 6.3% on Monday, following positive analyst commentary.Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded his rating on Snowflake 's stock from equal weight to overweight. He now sees the software star's shares climbing to $390, up from his previous forecast of $344. If Weiss is correct, shareholders could enjoy gains of roughly 33% from Snowflake's current price near $293.Continue reading