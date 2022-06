Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) popped 12.4% on Thursday, following positive analyst commentary. JPMorgan Chase analyst Mark Murphy lifted his rating on Snowflake's stock from neutral to overweight. He sees the data-warehousing leader's shares climbing another 15% from their closing price on Thursday.Murphy's upgrade comes after JPMorgan Chase's annual survey of chief investment officers. Almost two-thirds of Snowflake 's existing clients said they planned to spend more on their cloud services in 2022. That was the highest among all the software companies JPMorgan Chase surveyed.