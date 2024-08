Why Snowflake Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were sliding Thursday morning after the cloud-based data warehousing company posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, but didn't seem to be enough to please investors. Investors also appeared disappointed with the company's falling profits and management's guidance.As of 11:10 a.m. ET, the stock was down by 13%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool