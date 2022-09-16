|
16.09.2022 13:16:00
Why Social Security Benefits May Rise Less Than Retirees Expect in 2023
Runaway inflation has shaken the U.S. economy this year, and consumers have felt the impact at every turn. The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, and the soaring prices of gas, groceries, and utilities have forced more than one-third of Americans to dip into their savings. But high inflation has been particularly hard on seniors that depend heavily on Social Security.This year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) enacted a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to help protect the buying power of benefits. Unfortunately, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, meaning the COLA in 2022 failed to completely offset the impact of rising prices.To that end, many experts are expecting a massive COLA next year. In fact, earlier this year the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that benefits could soar 11.4% in 2023, marking the largest COLA since 1980. Unfortunately, seniors probably won't see a raise of that magnitude.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
