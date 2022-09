Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits have become a key source of income for many retired Americans, and for those with disabilities.In fact, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has found that among participants in the program, more than one-third of both men and women receive roughly half of their income from Social Security benefits. For more than 10% of both men and women in the program, Social Security benefits account for 90% of their income.Needless to say, Social Security is a centerpiece of many Americans' financial lives, which is why those in the program should monitor changes and updates carefully. One day that Social Security recipients will want to mark on their calendars is Oct. 13. Here's why.Continue reading