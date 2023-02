Why SoFi, Janus Henderson, and Enova International Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several financial stocks are rising today thanks to a bullish market and positive earnings results.Shares of the digital bank and one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were up roughly 7.5% as of 12:44 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, global asset manager Janus Henderson's (NYSE: JHG) stock jumped 17%, and shares of the online lending company Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) were up about 12%.Janus Henderson reported fourth-quarter earnings results this morning, delivering diluted earnings per share of $0.39 on total revenue of $515 million. Earnings came up short of analysts' estimates but revenue soundly beat them. On an adjusted basis to account for one-time acquisition and transaction costs, Janus would have exceeded earnings estimates by a lot as well.Continue reading