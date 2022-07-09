|
09.07.2022 00:55:00
Why SoFi and Affirm Holdings Both Flopped on Friday
Friday was not a good day to be an owner of next-generation fintech titles. For proof, look at the performances of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock, both of which sagged by more than 1% on the day, while the S&P 500 index effectively stayed flat.We can't really blame either company for their respective declines. Rather, it was disheartening news from a peer that did them in.Friday morning before market open, SoFi and Affirm's fintech peer Upstart reported preliminary second-quarter results. These, unfortunately, gave investors little reason for optimism as the company said it's likely to post significantly lower revenue compared to the same period last year and book an eight-figure loss much deeper than expected.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
