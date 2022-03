Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The macroeconomic picture got even cloudier as the month of March began, with markets continuing to react to war in Ukraine. Oil prices rocketed above $100 per barrel, and bond prices soared as investors started to believe the Federal Reserve might not be as hawkish as previously believed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finished off their worst levels of the day but still posted substantial losses.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading