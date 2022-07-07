|
07.07.2022 23:03:33
Why SoFi Technologies Is Up 6% Today
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has certainly taken a beating this year, but today was a good day for the fintech as it gained 6% and finished the day at $6.26 per share. SoFiʻs share price is still down about 60% year to date (YTD). SoFi, a consumer finance company and banking-as-a-service provider, most likely jumped on favorable comments from an industry analyst.An analyst at Mizuho lowered SoFiʻs price target from $9 to $7 on Thursday, but the investment bank maintained its buy rating on the stock. The Mizuho analyst also said that SoFi is better positioned to handle a recession than its fintech peers. SoFiʻs diverse revenue streams and durable business model have been cited as its key advantages. Continue reading
