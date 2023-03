Why SoFi Technologies Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) jumped out of the gate Wednesday, surging as much as 8.3%. As of 12:17 p.m. ET today, the stock was up 3%.The catalyst driving shares of the digital financial-services provider higher were steps the company is taking to provide members with increased federal insurance on bank accounts.SoFi announced in a press release today that its checking and savings customers would be able to protect their accounts beyond the standard $250,000 coverage from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). They will be able to protect deposits of up to $2 million for new accounts, an offer that will be extended to existing customers over the next week. Continue reading