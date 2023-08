Why SoFi Technologies Stock Skyrocketed 37% in July

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 37% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the fintech and banking company announced strong second-quarter 2023 results and raised its full-year outlook.To be sure, SoFi rallied both leading up to and following its impressive Q2 report on July 31. As for its headline numbers, SoFi's adjusted quarterly revenue rose 37% year over year to $488.8 million, trouncing estimates for $476 million. The banking services and fintech stock also halved its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss to $0.06 per share in Q2, beating estimates calling for a wider loss of $0.07 per share. SoFi bolstered its member count by 44% year over year to 6.2 million, including a company-record 584,000 new members this quarter, while products rose 43% to over 9.4 million. Deposits at the company's SoFi Bank subsidiary also soared 26% sequentially this quarter, to $12.7 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel