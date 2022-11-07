|
07.11.2022 19:24:56
Why Solana, Arweave, and Aptos Are Down Big on Monday
Crypto markets had a rough weekend and that didn't end on Monday morning as chaos continues in the industry. Not only are most cryptocurrencies down, but some that have bounced sharply over the last week have quickly come down to earth. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 7.3% in the last 24 hours, Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is down 7.1%, and Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) has fallen 8%. This is even after declining early in the weekend as some hype for these cryptocurrencies wore off. Solana, Arweave, and Aptos have all benefited from some speculative trading in the last week. Solana jumped late last week after Alphabet's Google announced it is running a Solana validator and will add features for Solana developers and node runners. Arweave bounced when Meta announced an integration for its non-fungible token (NFT) efforts. And Aptos was the hot new token of the last month on the market, which may be fading. In all three cases, recent jumps in value are simply wearing off. Continue reading
