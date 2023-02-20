Why Solana, Cronos, and The Sandbox Are Seeing Impressive Gains Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been another rather solid day in the cryptocurrency world, with the overall market seeing 24-hour gains of 0.6% as of noon ET. However, over this same time frame, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) have outperformed, surging 5.6%, 3.5%, and 6.1%, respectively.These moves appear to follow some strong token-specific momentum seen by these three top crypto projects thus far this year. Solana's surge, tied at least in part to an announced date of March 27 for Helium to officially and completely shift to the Solana blockchain, has investors excited.Cronos has continued to see a marked surge in investor interest thus far this year, as this exchange-related token recovers from the fallout from the FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried fiasco of mid-2022.Continue reading