Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Going Crazy Right Now

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) went crazy late last week on news of finalized subsidy rules that could help domestic solar manufacturers. But in the video below, Travis Hoium highlights why that may not be the best stock for investors looking to get a boost from new subsidies. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 12, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.Continue reading