Why Solar Energy Stocks Soared Today

Are meme stocks back? Is a short squeeze hitting solar and clean energy?It seems all the possibilities are on the table on Monday as some of the more volatile companies in energy see their shares skyrocket on relatively little news. Solar energy stocks were some of the biggest beneficiaries today.Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) led the way and popped as much as 25.2% early on Monday, while Sunnova (NYSE: NOVA) jumped as much as 13.2%, and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) was up 10.1%. The three residential solar stocks were up 23%, 9.7%, and 7.2% respectively at noon ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel