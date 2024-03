Why Solar Stocks Were Big Winners on Wednesday

An underdog sector if ever there was one, solar energy was hot on the stock market on Hump Day. Many solar titles saw big price increases on the day, with Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) closing 16% higher and peer Sunpower (NASDAQ: SPWR) close behind with a 15% gain. Sunnova Energy (NYSE: NOVA) posted a more-than-respectable 7% increase, while components supplier SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose just short of 10%.The companies and their stockholders have a top U.S. government official to thank for those gains.That person is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who on Wednesday essentially accused China of flooding the global market with very competitively priced green energy products, such as solar components. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel