Why SolarEdge Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors pushed the share price of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, higher today after the company reported third-quarter sales that outpaced Wall Street's expectations and issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance. SolarEdge's share price has jumped 17.1% as of 12:09 p.m. ET. SolarEdge reported sales of $836.7 million -- an impressive 59% increase from the year-ago quarter -- easily ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $822.4 million. Continue reading