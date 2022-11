Why SolarEdge Technologies Stock Glowed Only Faintly Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It rarely does a stock much good to be, to paraphrase a memorable quote, damned with faint praise by an analyst. This was the dynamic behind the only slight rise in the price of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock, which crept up by 0.6% on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank prognosticator Corinne Blanchard launched coverage of solar stocks in a series of separate research notes. As a well-known title among that grouping, SolarEdge was included in that coverage.However, it got some of the faintest praise among the clutch of stocks. In fact, Blanchard believes most of them are buys; out of the group of six, only SolarEdge and peer SunPower were tagged with hold recommendations. The remaining quartet -- namely Sunnova Energy, Sunrun, Enphase Energy, and First Solar -- received buy recommendations.Continue reading