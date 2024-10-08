|
09.10.2024 00:29:00
Why Soleno Therapeutics Stock Blasted 9% Higher Today
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) had some good news to report on the regulatory front on Tuesday. Investors were cheered by this as evidenced by their sending the biotech's stock more than 9% higher in price on the day. This performance was much better than that of the closely watched S&P 500 index, which closed up by less than 1%.Before market open that day, Soleno reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) review division determined there was no need for an advisory committee meeting on a crucial submission from the company, at least for now. This is a new drug application (NDA) for the company's diazoxide choline (DCCR) tablets aimed at the treatment of genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome. Soleno isn't entirely in the clear to skip this typical step in the NDA process; the regulator added that it would continue to consider the need for such a meeting while it reviews the application.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Soleno Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Soleno Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.