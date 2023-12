Why Soleno Therapeutics Stock Ticked Higher on Thursday

A 10% lift to an analyst's stock price on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) provided some nice lift to the biotech's shares on Thursday. They closed the day's trading session nearly 2.4% higher, more than double the percentage-rate increase of the S&P 500 index.Well before market open that day, Guggenheim healthcare analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay upped his price target on Soleno to $44 per share from his previous $40. In doing so, he maintained his buy recommendation on the shares. The new level implies nearly 12% upside to the stock at its latest closing price. Chattopadhyay's latest research note on the company wasn't publicly available, so we can't ascertain the factors behind his price-target raise.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel