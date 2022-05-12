|
12.05.2022 20:37:06
Why Sonos Is Soaring Today
Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are up 15.8% as of 1:34 p.m. ET on Thursday, following the release of second-quarter results that came in better than expected on Wednesday.For the three-month stretch ending in March, consumer technology outfit Sonos turned $399.8 million worth of revenue into operating earnings of $0.26 per share. Both figures came in better than analysts' expecations for a top line of $351.7 million and a bottom line of $0.17 per share, according to Bloomberg. Revenue grew 20.1% year over year, and while operating income slipped 16% from the year-earlier profit of $0.31 per share, investors were forgiving of the impact that rampant inflation has had on the company.Guidance helped, as did the debut of a new smart speaker of its own.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!