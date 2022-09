Why Sotera Health Stock Tumbled Again on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the second straight day, beleaguered Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) took a wallop on the stock exchange Tuesday. The company's shares were hammered by over 16%, on the back of a recommendation downgrade from a prominent investment bank. Tuesday morning, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan lowered his Sotera recommendation to neutral from the previous buy. He also took a broadsword to his price target, slicing it down to $9 per share from the preceding $23. While drastic, Hazan's adjustments were hardly shocking. They follow Monday's news that a jury in an Illinois county court awarded a plaintiff $363 million from the healthcare company and two related businesses. That plaintiff, Susan Kamuda, sued the three entities for being responsible for her breast cancer and her son's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Continue reading