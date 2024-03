Why SoundHound AI, BigBear.ai, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Tumbled This Week

This was a big week for artificial intelligence (AI) aficionados. The hot ticket was Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which has been called the "Woodstock of AI ." According to reports, some of the biggest names in technology were on hand while millions more joined the festivities online.CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address, which included a rundown of the company's latest AI -centric creations. Investors had plenty to digest, which weighed on many AI stocks throughout the week.With that as a backdrop, conversational voice specialist SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) cratered 25% this week, BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) slumped 15.2%, and AI -centric server maker Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) tumbled 9.1% as of the market close on Thursday, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel