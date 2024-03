Why SoundHound AI Stock Blasted as Much as 75% Higher This Week

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) charged sharply higher this week, soaring as much as 74.9%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 1:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was still up 34%.The springboard that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist soaring was robust results from another company in the AI space.While Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is widely known for robust database management systems and cloud services, the company is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the field of AI . That was on full display when Oracle reported its results. For its fiscal 2024 third quarter (ended Feb. 29), the company generated revenue of $13.3 billion, up 7% year over year, delivering adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41, up 16%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel