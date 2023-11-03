|
03.11.2023 20:46:58
Why SoundHound AI Stock Fell 21% In October
Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) fell 20.9% in October 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The speech recognition and song identification expert had no gloomy news to share last month. Instead, the stock continued a lengthy slide that started in late June due to a marketwide retreat from unprofitable and potentially risky growth stocks.The story was pretty much the same in September, as SoundHound's stock posted a 20.2% price drop on no particular news. The October continuation was a wobbly affair, with 10 market days showing a price drop of at least 2%, while the stock gained 2% or more on five occasions.On that note, SoundHound's stock essentially amplified the moves of the broader market last month. The three sharpest drops came at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the shaky start to the current earnings season, and on the heels of a weak report from tech giant Alphabet. None of these events were closely connected to SoundHound or its core target markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!