|
05.03.2024 19:29:29
Why SoundHound AI Stock Is Plummeting Again Today
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock is sinking in Tuesday's daily trading session. The company's share price was down 11.9% as of 1:10 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are seeing an uptick in bearish momentum today following news that Advanced Micro Devices may need to secure a special export license before it can sell some of its processors in China. While there isn't any fresh, business-specific news for SoundHound today, the company is getting caught up in the broader pullback. With today's sell-off, SoundHound stock is now down roughly 33% from its high in 2024. The possibility that AMD, Nvidia, and other designers of high-performance processors could face additional roadblocks to selling their technologies in China probably doesn't mean much for SoundHound's near-term business outlook. The company generates most of its revenue from U.S.-based customers, and it's unlikely that the U.S. or other Western governments would introduce obstacles to selling its software in the Chinese market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!