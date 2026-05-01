SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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01.05.2026 21:02:31
Why SoundHound AI Stock Jumped 17% Today
Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) were up 17% at 2 p.m. ET, revisiting prices last seen in late January. Investors are preparing for the company's earnings report next Thursday, and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is drawing investor attention to the voice-powered AI space today.Image source: The Motley Fool.SoundHound AI has been sharing plenty of news recently, like the $43 million LivePerson buyout and the rollout of voice AI ordering tools across 90% of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) locations. But those announcements were last week's news, and the company didn't have much to say today. The Q1 2026 earnings report is coming up next Thursday, but market positioning trades rarely drive double-digit stock moves a week in advance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
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06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)