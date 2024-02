Why SoundHound AI Stock Skyrocketed as Much as 80% Thursday Morning

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) took off like a shot this morning, soaring as much as 79.6%. As of 11:42 a.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was still up 48.9%.The catalyst that drove the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was the revelation that one of the biggest names in technology had taken a stake in the company.In a regulatory filing that dropped after the market close on Wednesday, chipmaker Nvidia revealed that it had taken a position in SoundHound AI , which provides voice- and audio-recognition software and solutions to businesses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel