Why SoundHound AI Stock Soared Again Thursday

There haven't been many stocks having as good a run as SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) recently. Shares of the provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven sound recognition solutions have rocketed all week, and have nearly quadrupled in just the past month.The company didn't put out any news today, but the stock still continued its push higher. SoundHound shares had gained 14.7% as of 3:45 p.m. ET as investors are seeing the potential for yet more gains.The initial catalyst for the recent surge in SoundHound stock was news that AI juggernaut Nvidia has invested in the company. While the investment isn't large, it shows that SoundHound 's focus on AI -driven voice solutions has a real place in the expanding AI market.