SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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20.03.2026 00:18:43
Why SoundHound AI Stock Took it on the Chin Today
Audio-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model developer SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) wasn't producing a good sensation in investor ears on Thursday. News of a major change in the company's C-Suite prompted them to sell the stock, and it ended the day down nearly 7%.Just after market close on Wednesday, SoundHound AI announced that CFO Nitesh Sharan is stepping down from his position and leaving the company. The move, effective Friday, April 3, is due to Sharan taking up what SoundHound AI describes as "a leadership role at a company in the quantum computing space." It did not get more specific. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
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06.11.25