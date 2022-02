Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, SJI shareholders would receive $36 per share in cash, a premium of more than 46% to the stock's 30-day volume-weighted average price.The agreement has already been approved by SJI's board of directors. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.Continue reading