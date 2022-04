Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Flying Lower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A Wall Street analyst is warning that higher fuel and labor costs are likely to eat into first-quarter earnings at Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and the stock is moving lower as a result. Shares of the discount airline traded down about 5% on Thursday morning as investors brace for the worse this earnings season.The airline industry, after a difficult few years due to the pandemic, had hoped to use 2022 to regain altitude. But although demand continues to climb, there are macro issues that are getting in the way of the recovery.