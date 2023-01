Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The high-profile meltdown Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) experienced over the December holiday season impacted the company's fourth quarter a lot more than analysts had predicted, causing results to miss expectations. Investors don't like surprises, and shares of Southwest were down 5% as of 11:27 a.m. in the wake of the company's Q4 report.We knew going into earnings season that Southwest had a difficult quarter. A winter storm that hit much of the United States during the holiday travel period caused a system meltdown at the carrier, leading to the cancellation of more than 16,000 flights. In early January, Southwest updated its guidance for Q4 as a result of the storm. But analysts still underestimated the impact.Southwest reported a loss of $0.38 per share in the quarter, significantly worse than the $0.09-per-share loss that analysts had forecast, on revenue of $6.17 billion that slightly missed expectations. The airline said that the "operational disruption" that occurred in December impacted results by about $800 million before taxes.Continue reading