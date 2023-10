Why Sp Plus Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

Investors gave Sp Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock quite the send-off on Thursday. On news that the company is being taken private, they sent its share price nearly 45% higher -- and this on a day when the S&P 500 index slumped by 0.1%.Before market open, Sp Plus and privately held Metropolis Technologies announced the transaction in a joint press release. Under the terms of their agreement, Metropolis will pay $54 per share to acquire Sp Plus . That price represents a steep 52% premium to the latter's company's closing level on Thursday. The sale, which is worth a total of around $1.5 billion in enterprise value, will be effected entirely in cash. Metropolis has secured $1.7 billion in financing to fund it. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel