Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 06:00:00
Why SpaceX Could Become the Most Important AI Company Investors Aren't Calling an AI Company
In its S-1 filing ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) showed its ambitions were far grander than space. Of the $28.5 trillion total addressable market (TAM) it forecasted, $26.5 trillion of that opportunity was in artificial intelligence (AI).That said, the company is still typically viewed by many as a space company. But that narrow scope could mean missing out on the long-term opportunity SpaceX could offer if it executes on its vision and captures as much of that $26.5 trillion TAM that is possible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|338,45
|0,94%