Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.07.2026 08:20:00
Why SpaceX Stock Is Back Down to Around Its $150 Opening Price, and What to Expect Next
When shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) opened to the public at $150 per share on June 12, some interested investors had difficulty filling their orders. With massive demand for the stock in its first few days of trading, the price shot up to an intraday peak of $225.64 on June 16.Since then, however, it's been a different story. By late June, it had given up most of those gains, and even briefly traded below $150. As of the close of trading July 1, SpaceX stock was changing hands for under $158 -- around 5% above where it opened to the public on June 12.There appear to be two reasons for this decline, as well as two upcoming events that could drive meaningful short-term price movements for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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