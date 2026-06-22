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22.06.2026 13:51:00
Why SpaceX's Acquisition of Cursor AI Could Be a Massive Bargain for Elon Musk and His Team
On Tuesday, June 16, newly public SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) announced it would acquire AI coding company Cursor for $60 billion. SpaceX will pay for Cursor all-in-stock at a price determined by the public share price in the week leading up to the closing date, which SpaceX anticipates will occur around the third quarter. The announcement occurred shortly after SpaceX went public the prior day, giving it a public market valuation. The announcement to buy Cursor just one day later suggests that Cursor was of high importance to SpaceX.Indeed, should the two companies execute on a combined vision, Cursor could become a crucial missing piece of the puzzle for SpaceX, making the combined company much more valuable than each would be alone. In that light, did Elon Musk & Co. just get a huge bargain?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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