23.02.2024 01:06:19
Why Specialty Tech Stocks Zoomed Higher on Thursday
When one flagship stock in an industry drops a piece of very good news, many peers get lifts simply by association. That was the impetus behind the notable share price advances of quite a few specialty tech stocks on the second-to-last trading day of the week.Top cybersecurity companies landed in positive territory, with CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) booking a more than 6% gain on the day and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) rising by over 2% despite a Wednesday earnings release that really displeased the market. Cloud computing titles also did well, with Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stocks both defying gravity by more than 4%.These rises came on the heels of the massive shot in the arm that was Nvidia's fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, released after market hours Wednesday. Not only did the company report ballooning revenue and profitability, but it also trounced analyst estimates for both headline numbers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
