|
11.12.2022 13:00:00
Why Spend on the Metaverse? Mark Zuckerberg Just Laid Out His Best Justification Yet
It has been one of the worst times to be a Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) investor, with the stock down a whopping 70% since hitting an all-time high in the latter half of 2021.Amid difficult times for tech stocks and Meta specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently sat down with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times Dealbook Summit for an interview on Dec. 2. In addition to conducting the first part of the interview in the current incarnation of the Metaverse, Zuckerberg also laid out in better detail what's going on with Meta's controversial spending, where it's going, and what the potential payoff could really be.This was more detail than Meta has shared on recent earnings calls and provided an encouraging scenario for the platform, even in a downside-case scenario.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!